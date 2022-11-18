The removal of the main above-ground tank took place earlier in the year. Now work has started on the final phase of the project – backfilling the underground foundation network.

Contractors have been brought in to deposit an estimated 50,000 tonnes of imported material into the works programme.

Northern Gas Networks Senior Project Manager Mark Johnson said: “We’ve brought in earth work specialists with over 50 years’ experience within the demolition and construction industry to oversee this important final phase.

“General earth moving within the site compound will operate between the hours of 7am and 5pm Monday to Friday, however to get this location reinstated as quickly as possible we anticipated around 40 to 50 wagon loads will be required per day.