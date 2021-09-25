Shaun Derry - Photo memories of a combative cult hero

Midfielder Shaun Derry made an immediate impression after marking his home bow with the winning goal against West Ham United in February 2005. He was the first to admit goalscoring - at the time averaging just one per season in his career - was not his forte, but that could all change after he stumbled upon a new pre-match superstition. "We had to walk into town and we ended up in a greasy spoon cafe near the market," recalled Derry in an interview. "I was sitting there and said to my girlfriend 'You do realise that if I score today, we will have to come here every Saturday?' I had beans on toast and about seven Lambert & Butlers due to it being so smoky in there. I had to shower when I got back to the hotel, but it did the trick." He scored three goals from 71 league appearances for the Whites during his three years with the club. READ MORE: The day Shaun Derry became an instant Leeds United hero LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook