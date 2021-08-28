Robert Snodgrass - Photo memories of a wizard on the wing

Robert Snodgrass will be remembered by the Elland Road faithful for his pace, skill and stand out performances during his four years with the Whites. He scored ten goals in his second season with the club combined with 14 assists to help power automatic promotion back to the Championship. The campaign ended with him being selected in the League One PFA Team of the Year for the 2009/10 season. He went on to captain the side and made more than 100 league appearances for Leeds United before moving onto Premier League Norwich City in July 2012. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook