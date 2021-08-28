Robert Snodgrass - Fans memories of a priceless signing

Robert Snodgrass turns and celebrates scoring against Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park in March 2010. PIC: James Hardisty

Winger Robert Snodgrass was one of eight summer arrivals before United’s 2008/09 campaign.

He was landed from Livingston for an undisclosed fee which in real terms was compensation of just £35,000, a figure which still looks like the deal of the century.

The former Scottish under-21 and under-20 international had scored 10 goals for Livingston during their mediocre 2007/08 season and the Scot immediately had his eyes on reaching a higher level of football at League One Leeds.

Robert Snodgrass takes a free kick which hit the crossbar during the FA Cup third around clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford in January 2010.

“Over the years a lot of Scots have done well here and I want to try and get to the next level now,” said Snodgrass following his arrival.

His debut came in the 2-1 win at Scunthorpe United in United’s season opener, and the winger’s first Whites goal came in the very next game as Chester were slayed 5-2 in the Carling Cup.

But as Leeds and McAllister then stuttered to first a 2-0 loss at home to Oldham and then disappointing draws with Yeovil Town and Bristol Rovers, Snodgrass found himself rather in and out of the side. His second United goal also came in the Carling Cup as Hartlepool were narrowly brushed side at Elland Road in September.

Robert Snodgrass celebrates after scoring against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in November 2011. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

His first league goal then came in December’s 2-1 loss at home to Colchester, with another Snodgrass strike arriving in the next league game which resulted in a 3-1 loss at MK Dons. McAllister was then sacked the very next game.

And for Snodgrass? A further 165 appearances in a Whites shirt en route to a Leeds total of 191 and 38 more goals taking his tally to 41.

He would go on to be made club captain by new Leeds manager Neil Warnock in the 2011/12 season, a campaign from which finished with 13 goals and the second highest amount of assists in the Championship, with 14. He won both Leeds' Fans Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year awards during the club's end of season awards.

Your YEP asked the Elland Road faithful to share their memories of Snoddy who was moved on to Premier League Norwich City in 2012 for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million.

Responses included:

Keith Nash - "Has to be the goal against Forest at the very end of an eleven minute chant for Gary Speed. Snoddy was wearing number 11, me and my mate just looked at each other in amazement. An incredible moment in my life supporting Leeds."

Nick Alder - "Forest away the game after Gary Speed passed away. We were on the verge of ending the 11 minutes of “oh Gary, Gary” and the ball dropped to Snoddy on the edge of the box and he slotted it away with a Speedo esk finish!"

Stephen Wild - "Snodgrass penalty at Arsenal. Our first visit to Emirates."

James Amos 2 Absolutely awesome My best memory the day the Blunts came to town. Gary speed was manager. Him and Grayson stood on the side. Snodds had been injured. Tight game. Snodds came off the bench Sheff United defender did an air kick. Snodds raced on to the loose ball in a flash bombed down the wing crossed and the ball was smashed in. The difference a player can make summed up right there."

Dylan Waugh - Hitting the bar in the cup game against Manchester United! I bet on Beckford first goal and Leeds to win 2-0. If that free kick had gone in and not hit the bar I was due thousands of pounds. Knocking them out the cup was a good enough consolation prize though."

Sandra Downer - Has to be his departure. My birthday pre-season tour of Cornwall. Was heartbroken."

Richard Barber - "Burnley away top of the pile easily. ‘accidentally’ elbowed my mates nose celebrating. His eyes started watering and and people thought he was crying with joy! Snoddy Snoddy Snoddy, oi oi oi…."

Kevin Oneill - "Boxing day away to Leicester not sure what season. We drew 2-2. Snodgrass scored an absolute screamer in top corner. I'll never forget it. I was in the home end right behind it. As you can guess, I couldn't contain myself. Just glad i was in the junior pen, got away lightly. But what a cracking goal from a top top player, pure class."

Adam (@Stoddy94) - "Absolutely remarkable player for us. You knew he'd cut back onto his left foot every time but the opposition could never stop it!"

