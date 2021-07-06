Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds city centre in 1951. PIC: YPN

Photos reveal changing face of Leeds city centre in 1951

These photo gems capture the changing face of a city centre at the start of a decade which delivered new hope.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 6:00 am

They turn the spotlight of life in the city centre during 1951, a 12 months which feature landmarks which remain part of the cityscape to this day. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds city centre in 1951

Kirkgate from Vicar Lane/New Market Street in April 1951.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Leeds city centre in 1951

Boar Lane towards the city centre in April 1951. The Griffin Hotel and Jacomellis restuarant opposite are clearly seen.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds city centre in 1951

Quarry Hill Flats in September 1951. The new roundabout with Mabgate is at the centre with road signs saying 'keep left'.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds city centre in 1951

Commercial Street in April 1951. At the bottom left is Chanal ladies outfitters. Betty's cafe can be seen at the top.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Leeds
