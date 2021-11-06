Enjoy these photo gems showcasing life around Hyde Park in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Enjoy these photo gems showcasing life around Hyde Park in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photos gems capture life in Hyde Park during the 1960s

These photo gems are sure to evoke memories for a generation who called Hyde Park home in the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 4:45 am

They feature street scenes, local landmarks as well as shops around LS6 during the decade. The majority of the images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Photos capture life in Woodhouse during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hyde Park in the 1960s

Looking east along Royal Park Road across Queens Road towards Woodhouse Moor in December 1968. R.H. Williams newsagent is on the left, and Queen's Road School on right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Hyde Park in the 1960s

Queen's Road on the corner with Royal Park Road in December 1968. People are getting on a number 56 North Lane bus. A parked van and a man looking at the camera.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Hyde Park in the 1960s

A bakery shop on Alexandra Road in January 1968. The bakehouse was at the back of this shop and customers could see bread being baked. The Goldfinch wine store is at the corner with Thornville Road.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

4. Hyde Park in the 1960s

Woodsley Road in November 1963 with an off licence owned by Joseph Fisher in view. There are advertisements outside the shop for Tetleys beer and VP wine. In the window Moorhouses Xmas Puddings are on sale for 2/11d (just less than 15p).

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4