These wonderful evocative photos capture the beating heart of a community.
They rewind to 1969 and showcase life in and around Hyde Park and promote an age of innocence and a misspent youth. They were all taken by photographer Eric Jaquier who managed to capture the very essence of community in these deeply moving images. Playing out dominates the focus of these photos during a time when social media and mobile phones were decades away from becoming a reality. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Hyde Park in 1969
Young children playing in Howden Street, which ran between King's Road and Queen's Road with the backs of houses on Howden Terrace on the left and on Howden Place on the right. Photo: Eric Jaquier
2. Hyde Park in 1969
Two young boys are having a conversation, one of them with a bike. Photo: Eric Jaquier
3. Hyde Park in 1969
A young girl appears to be just catching a ball whilst playing out on Queen's Road. In the background is Hartwell Street, a back street which has on either side the back yards of the through terraces of Hartwell Place (left) and Hartwell Road (right). Photo: Eric Jaquier
4. Hyde Park in 1969
A child runs down Kelsall Grove, a cobbled street of red brick terraced houses. Alexandra Road runs across at the top of the street, with Alexandra Grove leading up from this. The square tower of All Hallows Church in Regent Terrace looms in the background. Photo: Eric Jacquier
5. Hyde Park in 1969
Two girls playing out in the street by the junction of Hartwell Road (left) and Queen's Road (right). Photo: Eric Jaquier
6. Hyde Park in 1969
Children playing in the playground of Queen's Road County Primary School. The name was changed to Royal Park Middle School around 1972 when the three tier system was introduced. The school is located in Queen's Road between the junctions of Royal Park Road and Holderness View. Photo: Eric Jaquier