Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink shared the honour with Michael Owen and Dwight Yorke after bagging 18 goals in 36 appearances during the 1998/99 campaign which helped earn Leeds United a UEFA Cup spot. The striker netted 42 goals in just 87 appearances across all competitions during his time with the Whites.