Photo memories from around Leeds in January 2000

The new fountain on the roundabout at the bottom of Eastgate in the city centre was officially switched on while the latest section of the Leeds Tapestry was unveiled to the public Elsewhere children at a Leeds primary had plenty to celebrate and revellers were recovering from a hangover to end all hangovers. Enjoy these photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city and its residents.
1. Leeds in January 2000
Shoppers were getting used to metrication for goods sold by weight. Pictured is Julie Smith at work on Ryan's fruit and veg store in Kirkgate Market.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
2. Leeds in January 2000
Russell's Patisserie on Stainbeck Road celebrated the new Millennium by selling small white and brown bread loaves for only 2p which were the price at the beginning of the last century. Pictured, from left, is owner Stuart Russell and Phil Dixon..
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Leeds in January 2000
Tesco's charity co-ordinator Anthony Richmond and Leeds Macmillan nurse Kath Tuck launch Tesco Macmillan Charity of the Year at the Roundhay store.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds in January 2000
City centre revellers welcomed the dawn of a new millennium. These party goers posed with bobbies at City Square.
Photo: Mike Cowling