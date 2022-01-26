Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in January 2000. PIC: Mark Bickerdike
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in January 2000. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo memories from around Leeds in January 2000

It was the first month of a new millennium and Leeds was a city gushing with pride.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 4:45 am

The new fountain on the roundabout at the bottom of Eastgate in the city centre was officially switched on while the latest section of the Leeds Tapestry was unveiled to the public Elsewhere children at a Leeds primary had plenty to celebrate and revellers were recovering from a hangover to end all hangovers. Enjoy these photo memories charting 31 days in the life of your city and its residents. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in January 2000

Shoppers were getting used to metrication for goods sold by weight. Pictured is Julie Smith at work on Ryan's fruit and veg store in Kirkgate Market.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in January 2000

Russell's Patisserie on Stainbeck Road celebrated the new Millennium by selling small white and brown bread loaves for only 2p which were the price at the beginning of the last century. Pictured, from left, is owner Stuart Russell and Phil Dixon..

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in January 2000

Tesco's charity co-ordinator Anthony Richmond and Leeds Macmillan nurse Kath Tuck launch Tesco Macmillan Charity of the Year at the Roundhay store.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in January 2000

City centre revellers welcomed the dawn of a new millennium. These party goers posed with bobbies at City Square.

Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
LeedsPhoto memoriesEastgate
Next Page
Page 1 of 4