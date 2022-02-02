Photo memories from around Leeds in February 1996

The over 60s enjoyed a Valentine's dance at B&Q's Killingbeck store. This was Leeds in February 1996, a leap year which featured a lamb who captured the hearts of Leeds shoppers. Elsewhere a butcher was aiming to be crowned a top sausage maker while fun and charity was also high on the news agenda. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 29 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: The Brick Man - How plans for a unique Leeds landmark bit the dust LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook