Photo memories from around Leeds in February 1996

The over 60s enjoyed a Valentine's dance at B&Q's Killingbeck store. This was Leeds in February 1996, a leap year which featured a lamb who captured the hearts of Leeds shoppers. Elsewhere a butcher was aiming to be crowned a top sausage maker while fun and charity was also high on the news agenda. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 29 days in the life of your city.
1. Leeds in February 1996
Meet Zak, a lamb who captured the hearts of Leeds shoppers. He is pictured in the arms of greengrocer Geoff Berry of Morley Markets.
Photo: Giles Rocholl
2. Leeds in February 1996
YEP photographer Richard Moran captured these freak cloud conditions on a Friday evening from the back streets of Harehills.
Photo: Richard Moran
3. Leeds in February 1996
Around 70 firefighters tackled a blaze at Highbury Works off Green Road in Meanwood.
4. Leeds in February 1996
Model Fiona Finney shows off a costume made entirely of photographs. It was designed by Christine Hughes and created to promote the UK year of photography and electronic image.
Photo: Charles Knight