Meanwood Road is familiar to generations of people who have called the suburb home down the decades. These wonderful photos focus on a decade known as the 'Depression era' when it seemed like society had gone from one extreme to the other: from a booming economy and continual prosperity, to rising unemployment and bankrupt businesses. The 11 images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.