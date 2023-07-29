These photos take you down a well-known road in the heart of Meanwood in the 1930s.
Meanwood Road is familiar to generations of people who have called the suburb home down the decades. These wonderful photos focus on a decade known as the 'Depression era' when it seemed like society had gone from one extreme to the other: from a booming economy and continual prosperity, to rising unemployment and bankrupt businesses. The 11 images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
The junction of Meanwood Road and Stainbeck Road in June 1936. On the left, Buslingthorpe Rugby league ground is behind fence with Woodhouse Ridge in the background. Then the Meanwood Hotel, public house, landlord William Cardis. The road to the right of the Meanwood is Grove Lane, Stainbeck Road is in the bottom right corner. Street furniture includes a police box on the left, public telephone box, traffic lights and gas lamp. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Becketts Arms Hotel on Meanwood Road at its junction with Monkbridge Road which can be seen on the right. Pictured in July 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A row of terrace houses in August 1935. Number 587, premises of Edward David Palmer, ladies and gents hairdresser, the front garden wall has been removed. The shop on the right number 591 is that of Philip Humphreys, grocer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
589 Meanwood Road which was the business of Leslie H Foster, tailor. The grocery store of Philip Humphreys can be seen on right at 591. Pictured in April 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net