Photo gems showcase life of Hunslet Road down the decades

They focus on different decades to showcase life on the busy south Leeds thoroughfare which generations of LS10 residents and beyond have used to work, rest and play. The images rewind as far the early 1900s and hurtle through the decades to bring to life landmarks including The Adelphi, Alf Cooke printers, Hunslet Police station, Yorkshire Chemicals and the WASS garage, as well as the trams which trundled alone its tracks back in the day. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.