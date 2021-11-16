Photo gems showcase life of Hunslet Road down the decades

They focus on different decades to showcase life on the busy south Leeds thoroughfare which generations of LS10 residents and beyond have used to work, rest and play. The images rewind as far the early 1900s and hurtle through the decades to bring to life landmarks including The Adelphi, Alf Cooke printers, Hunslet Police station, Yorkshire Chemicals and the WASS garage, as well as the trams which trundled alone its tracks back in the day. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 Tetley's pubs in Leeds you may remember from the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Hunslet Road
An undated photo of tram 601 on route 25 Hunslet. Thomas Fawcett Ltd, Brickwork engineers can be seen on left at 174 Hunslet Road.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet Road
A view of Hunslet Road from the junction with Pitfield Street looking down towards Stafford Street in October 1930.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet Road
Hunslet Road showing the police station at no. 96 in the centre pictured in May 1908. Crown Point Street is to the right of the police station, becoming Butterley Street after the junction with Hunslet Lane.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet Road
The gable end of Stephenson's shop showing advertisements for Ideal Milk, Libby's Evaporated Milk and Compo Washing Powder in September 1934.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net