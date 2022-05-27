Photo gems celebrate life in Churwell during the 1960s

They are sure to evoke memories for a generation of those called LS27 home during a decade of change. They feature landmarks including Churwell Hill and the War Memorial as well as shops and pubs from back in the day. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Churwell in the 1960s
Wellfield House at Laneside off the west side of Victoria Road pictured in March 1961. This stone built detached mansion is listed in Porter's Leeds and Neighbourhood Directory for 1872 as the residence of Thomas Parker Crowther, cloth manufacturer.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Churwell in the 1960s
This scene, taken in April 1968, from the path leading towards the railway, shows Victoria Place on the left and Springwell House, with green woodwork, in the centre. To the right of Springwell House, Back Green Methodist Church can be seen. All of these buildings are now demolished except for the church which has been converted to flats.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Churwell in the 1960s
A view looking down Churwell Hill near the Commercial Inn in April 1968. Coming up Churwell Hill is a number 52 green route bus from Leeds. The Commercial Inn is known locally as 'The Top 'Oil'. The house on the left was originally a toll house which was opened in 1823. Next to that is the Fish and Chip shop which was the site of the old village smithy.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Churwell in the 1960s
A view looking down Churwell Hill in April 1968 from just above the Old Golden Fleece pub. It was a Tetley's pub at this time and is shown on the right with two cars in its car park. This photo was taken just after the shops had been demolished. The old millinery shop once run by Mrs. Wilson is still standing but no longer in use for that purpose.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive