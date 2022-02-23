Crowds at Party in the Park Temple Newsam in 2004
Party in the Park 2004: Photo memories from Temple Newsam as Will Young and Girls Aloud took to stage

Stars including Will Young and Lemar took to the stage in Leeds in July 2004 for Party in the Park.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:45 am

Party in the Park, Leeds was an annual free event, held in Leeds on the grounds of Temple Newsam. The lineup in 2004 also included big names such as Busted and McFly. Here are some of the best photograph memories from the day (all pics Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPI Media):

1.

Blazin' Squad at Party in the Park.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2.

James from Busted on stage at Party in the Park.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

3.

Matt from Busted on stage at Party in the Park.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4.

Charlie from Busted on stage at Party in the Park.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

