Nostalgic photos provide fascinating insight into life at Leeds infants

Bentley Lane Infants School in Meanwood will be remembered by generations of former pupils. It was built in the early 1930s and provided educations for thousands of children before closing in 2004. Part of the built building remains as the Carr Manor Centre, and the rest of the grounds are occupied by new housing on Bentley Mews. These photos showcase all aspects of school life from lessons in the classroom through to playtime, milk break and teachers. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds.