Nostalgic photos provide fascinating insight into life at Leeds infants

Bentley Lane Infants School in Meanwood will be remembered by generations of former pupils. It was built in the early 1930s and provided educations for thousands of children before closing in 2004. Part of the built building remains as the Carr Manor Centre, and the rest of the grounds are occupied by new housing on Bentley Mews. These photos showcase all aspects of school life from lessons in the classroom through to playtime, milk break and teachers. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your Leeds.READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Bentley Lane memories
Four children at Bentley Lane Infants school engaged in water play activities. They are pouring water from jugs into bottles and funnels, and then emptying them.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bentley Lane memories
Three boys are absorbed in woodworking activities. Two of them are working with tenon saws, whilst the third is holding a previously made model boat. At the front is a a wooden model of an aeroplane, and at the back, right, can be seen part of the nature table.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Bentley Lane memories
Four children involved in dressing up and role play. The child in the right is wearing a postman's hat and posting a letter into a letter box. The three children on the left are writing letters and addressing envelopes, presumably to be delivered by the junior postman on the right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bentley Lane memories
Four children who have been dressing up, and are playing with dolls. Several children are sitting behind them, looking on.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net