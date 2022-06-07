Nostalgic photos focus on Morley in 1969

They focus on life in the town during 1969, and showcase an age of innocence as well as a year of social and economic change felt by residents in the Borough and beyond. The photos are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Morley in 1969
Barker Square, terraced houses located off Commercial Street, washing hangs across the street and a group of children play on the unmade road. This photo is dated April 1969.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Morley in 1969
Football being played on what used to be lawn and flower beds in Lewisham Park. The original gates into the park can be seen by the left hand goal posts.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1969
Benn & Webster's Victoria Mills on Brunswick Street in April 1969 when still in operation as a textile factory. The mill was one of the last to close in the town. It was one of the oldest textile sites in Morley and was the third mill (after Highfield and Dean Hall) to be built along the Valley Stream as it wended its way from Bruntcliffe towards Topcliffe Beck by the Leeds-Dewsbury Road.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1969
Morley Town Council decided to extend the scope of the library services in the Borough by purchasing a vehicle to cover a regular weekly pattern of routes. Here it is on its first run out at the junction of Springfield Avenue and Springfield Road.
Photo: David Atkinson Archive