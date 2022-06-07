Nostalgic photos focus on Morley in 1969

3. Morley in 1969

Benn & Webster's Victoria Mills on Brunswick Street in April 1969 when still in operation as a textile factory. The mill was one of the last to close in the town. It was one of the oldest textile sites in Morley and was the third mill (after Highfield and Dean Hall) to be built along the Valley Stream as it wended its way from Bruntcliffe towards Topcliffe Beck by the Leeds-Dewsbury Road.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive