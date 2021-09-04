Enjoy these photo memories of Mick Bates in action for Leeds United.
Mick Bates - Photo memories of an unsung hero

He proved to be a loyal servant for Leeds United.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 11:30 am

Midfielder Mick Bates made 191 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring nine goals between 1965 and 1976. He played a key part in the glory era under Don Revie helping the club win two league titles in 1969 and 1974, the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup twice in 1968 and 1971, the FA Cup in 1972, the League Cup in 1968 and the Charity Shield in 1969. He passed away in July 2021, aged 73. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Mick Bates in focus

Mick Bates pictured with manager Don Revie after signing professional terms in 1964.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

2. Mick Bates in focus

Mick Bates pictured in April 1967.

Photo: Getty

3. Mick Bates in focus

Mick Bates pictured in August 1968.

Photo: Getty

4. Mick Bates in focus

Mick Bates pictured in July 1969.

Photo: Getty

