Memories of the YEP's Christmas Fund and Toy Appeal

The newspaper's annual Christmas Fund and Toy Appeal has played a big part in helping provide toys for children of the poor across the city down the decades. Another campaign which raised millions of pounds was the paper's Boots For Bairns campaign which provide footwear for children living in the city's slums. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive celebrate the gift of giving down the decades.
1. Christmas Fund
Food parcels being prepared to provide Christmas cheer to those poor homes in December 1934.
2. Christmas Fund
Horsforth Townswomen's Guild bought and dressed a consignment of dolls for the Christmas Fund in December 1968. Pictured are four of the Guild's officers, from left, Mrs. D. Midgley (ex-president), Mrs. M. Laurie (president), Mrs. L. Allen (immediate past chair) and Mrs. M. Dibb (chair).
3. Toy Appeal
Thousands of toys pictured in the YEP garage on Marlborough Street, were being packed for distribution in December 1966.
4. Toy Appeal
Children of Lower Wortley Infants School are seen handing toys they had collected to an Evening Post van driver in November 1954.