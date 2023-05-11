Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of the Leeds suburb which boasted the 'world's most modern fish restaurant'

It’s the Leeds suburb which boasted the 'world's most modern fish restaurant'.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 11th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Oakwood was the place to be in the 1930s for a delicious fish supper, with Youngmans making the bold claim thanks to a long and proud frying history stretching back to 1885 in the city centre. The photo is one of 15 showcasing a decade in the life of Oakwood and its residents. Landmarks in focus include the Oakwood Hotel as well as well known streets such as Dib Lane, Easterly Road and Oakwood Lane. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.

Youngman's fish and chip shop on Easterly Road in April 1936. The sign over the door reads 'Branch of Youngmans the Worlds Most Modern Fish Restaurant'.

Youngman's fish and chip shop on Easterly Road in April 1936. The sign over the door reads 'Branch of Youngmans the Worlds Most Modern Fish Restaurant'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Oakwood Hotel on Easterly Road in March 1939. A sign for The Rhythm Boys has been crossed out. This public house has been renovated and converted to a burger restaurant.

The Oakwood Hotel on Easterly Road in March 1939. A sign for The Rhythm Boys has been crossed out. This public house has been renovated and converted to a burger restaurant. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Adrien Club on Belle Vue Avenue pictured in April 1935. Adjoining the club is the Economy Boot and Shoe repairers.

The Adrien Club on Belle Vue Avenue pictured in April 1935. Adjoining the club is the Economy Boot and Shoe repairers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Grange Park fisheries. Proprietor W Hewitt which is at 132 Dib Lane with Grange Park Parade sub post office on left at 134. Pictured in July 1936.

Grange Park fisheries. Proprietor W Hewitt which is at 132 Dib Lane with Grange Park Parade sub post office on left at 134. Pictured in July 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

