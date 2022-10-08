News you can trust since 1890
Memories of the Leeds mill that Benjamin built

It was the mill complex built over four decades by a young entrepreneurial cloth manufacturer.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:45 am

Bean Ing Mills was built by industrialist Benjamin Gott and dates back to 1792. It became the world's first factory for woollen manufacture In 1800, as many as 1,000 local people were employed on the site which made blankets for British troops. The building was expanded in 1829 fronting onto Wellington Street in the city centre, but the factory drew criticism for the amount of pollution it created. Changes to the way textiles were produced in the surrounding area, with other towns competing, saw the end of Gott’s empire in about 1870. The complex was demolished in the 1960s and replaced with your Yorkshire Evening Post headquarters complete with clock tower. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting its rise and fall. READ MORE: Life on Wellington Street down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The mill's outer courtyard in July 1963. The four storey building incorporates some of the oldest parts of the mills, dating from 1792/93. The wooden structure which juts out at third floor level was intended to let in additional light for the mending process.

The inner courtyard with the buildings constructed around a quadrangle. On the right, some of the structure dates back to 1792/3. It is topped by a clock turret and cuppola. An interesting building, seen centrally, is the circular gasometer house with a diameter of 44 feet, over 13 metres. It is sited in the inner yard and has an iron domed roof. It was later used as a metal and wood working shop on the removal of the gas holder.

