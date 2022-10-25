Thousands turned out to see the Olympic flame make its way along a 17 mile route with 55 torchbearers chosen to represent the city. Leeds was the only city outside London to host the Olympic torch over a three day period. Its journey started through the city centre, including Millennium Square, County Arcade and Leeds Bridge where a special dance was being performed by students from Leeds City College. It then progressed to the Royal Armouries and then through the streets of Hunslet. The torchbearer ran a lap of the track at the John Charles Centre in south Leeds cheered on by 2,000 local schoolchildren from 100 schools. There was an all-day street celebration outside the Hamara Centre in Beeston and the torch journeyed on past Elland Road to Morley Academy where 1,700 schoolchildren were waiting to cheer it on its way. Enjoy these photo memories charting its journey through Leedds and beyond. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Olympic torch reply
Enjoy these photo memories from the Olympic torch relay in Leeds in June 2012. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Olympic torch relay
Leeds Town Hall decked out with banners and bunting on the morning of the Olympic torch relay. The Olympic flame was to be carried through the streets of Leeds before progressing to Morley and then the district of Wakefield. Although it was not due to commence its journey until 7.17 am the crowds had begun gathering from around 6.30 am to witness the occasion.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Olympic torch relay in Leeds
Crowds gather on The Headrow in front of Leeds Town Hall, to greet the Olympic torchbearers at the start of their relay through the city.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Olympic torch reply in Leeds
The first of the day's Olympic torchbearers in Calverley Street as he makes his way to Millennium Square. Mike Healey was chosen as one of the 55 torchbearers in recognition of his dedication to teaching children the skills of cycling through the Saturday morning bike club he founded 14 years ago. This had given many young people a love of cycling and a more active, healthy lifestyle.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net