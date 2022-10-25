Thousands turned out to see the Olympic flame make its way along a 17 mile route with 55 torchbearers chosen to represent the city. Leeds was the only city outside London to host the Olympic torch over a three day period. Its journey started through the city centre, including Millennium Square, County Arcade and Leeds Bridge where a special dance was being performed by students from Leeds City College. It then progressed to the Royal Armouries and then through the streets of Hunslet. The torchbearer ran a lap of the track at the John Charles Centre in south Leeds cheered on by 2,000 local schoolchildren from 100 schools. There was an all-day street celebration outside the Hamara Centre in Beeston and the torch journeyed on past Elland Road to Morley Academy where 1,700 schoolchildren were waiting to cheer it on its way. Enjoy these photo memories charting its journey through Leedds and beyond. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook