Memories of Moortown's Corner House Cinema

Corner House Cinema on Harrogate Road in Moortown opened in November 1938. The first movie to be shown was A Yank at Oxford starring Robert Taylor and Vivien Leigh. But the cinema did not have a licence to show feature films. And a dispute about displaying category boards for feature films forced its closure by January 1940. It was then renamed the Assembly Rooms and was a popular dance venue.
The cinema entrance with price list and board advertising George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion in May 1939.
Designed by architect James Brodie, the core of the building was a ballroom, lounge, cafe and squash courts.
One way of avoiding conflict had been to send customers list of forthcoming feature films. A notice in the centre of the cinema doorway gives details of this.
