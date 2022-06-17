Memories of Moortown's Corner House Cinema

Corner House Cinema on Harrogate Road in Moortown opened in November 1938. The first movie to be shown was A Yank at Oxford starring Robert Taylor and Vivien Leigh. But the cinema did not have a licence to show feature films. And a dispute about displaying category boards for feature films forced its closure by January 1940. It was then renamed the Assembly Rooms and was a popular dance venue. READ MORE: Go inside Leeds's 'secret cinema' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook