These photos turn back the clock to the 1940s and showcase Leeds Home Guard in training around the city. They are probably the 9th (Leeds) Battalion, West Riding Home Guard, affiliated to the West Yorkshire Regiment whose cap badge they wore. The 9th Leeds Battalion was based around north Leeds and trained at Eccup, Moortown, Adel, Meanwood and Golden Acre Park. The 9th Battalion 'had practically no contact with the enemy' according to the account of its Commanding Officer, Lt Col HK Boyle DSO, written in September 1945. The Home Guard was disbanded in 1944 and a final parade was held through Leeds on December 6, 1944. The images are published courtesy of Leeds Museums Service, whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Memories of Leeds's own Dad's Army. PIC: Leeds Museums Service Photo: Leeds Museums Service
This photograph, circa 1940, is entitled 'Issue of uniforms at East Moor School, Autumn 1940'. East Moor Approved School for Boys was in Adel. Built in 1857, it became an Approved School in 1933 and finally closed in 1991. Major Oldendorff was Superintendent of East Moor School at this time. Denim overalls were initially issued, then replaced with standard battledress as being issued in this photograph by the end of 1940 due to supply issues. Photo: Leeds Museums Service
They are taking park in firing line machine gun practice. Location uncertain but could have been at Strensall, Eccup or Golden Acre where a lot of training took place and where many of the photos in this series were taken. 'C' Company had a 100 yard range at Eccup, according to the account of Lt Col HK Boyle DSO, written in September 1945. Photo: Leeds Museums Service
The Machine Gun detachment during inspection. Possibly at Golden Acre as the Leeds Sub-area School of Tactics taught hundreds of officers and senior NCOs in Golden Acre Park (Yorkshire Post & Leeds Intelligencer 1/11/44). In his account of the 9th Battalion written in September 1945, Commanding Officer Lt Col HK Boyle DSO writes about these weekend schools where Tactics, Weapon Training, Bombing, Intelligence, Gas, Street Fighting, Umpiring, Ammunition, Catering, Hygiene and Civil Defence were taught - 'three very full and concentrated week-ends on top of a full time civilian job, though, proved very gruelling to most of those who undertook this'. The soldiers in macs were possibly American Officers. Photo: Leeds Museums Service