Memories of Leeds United's promotion success (and shame) at the seaside

Leeds United' s 1-0 win against Bournemouth on the south coast in May 1990 not only brought promotion to Elland Road but also the Division Two title. Lee Chapman's winning goal was the culmination of a 46 game season which left captain Gordon Strachan euphoric, but patently exhausted. "The pressure's been stored up over 46 games and I feel like a balloon deflating," he wrote in his YEP column at the time. "At the final whistle there was a great sense of relief that it was finally over." The weather on the south coast was glorious but the atmosphere malevolent. The promotion success was marred with shame after the destruction that followed. And Strachan pulled no punches when asked about the violence: "We, the players, want to make one thing clear," he said. "The lads at Elland Road have won this championship not for the troublemakers but for the genuine, well-behaved supporters who have backed us in the right manner. Unfortunately, there are a few hundred morons - and that is what they are, morons - who tarnish the name of the club with their actions. If those people think the championship is theirs then they should think again. And they can call me what they like for that." READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook