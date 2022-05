These photo gems celebrate the work of the fish fryers, the potato peelers, owners and the serving staff at fish and chip shops around the city down the decades. They feature memories of a range of shops and restaurants some of which stopped frying tonight while others continue to thrive. READ MORE: The day 10,000 people queued for fish and chips at Harry Ramsden's LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook