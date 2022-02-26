A selection of images from Gipton across the 70s, 80s and 90s.
Thirty years across Gipton of the 70s, 80s and 90s: Re-visiting tree protests, floods and the road of shame

The origins of the Gipton we recognise today goes back to the work of a vicar from Holbeck in the 1930s.

By Emma Ryan
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 4:45 am

He wanted to alleviate poor housing conditions of his parishioners and set about creating housing estates - which are still recognisable today - and very much feature in this snapshot of Gipton over the years that have been uncovered in the Yorkshire Evening Post archives.

Delving into the photo files, we also found memories of flooding, crossing campaigns and school projects which readers might recall.

1. School project

Pupils of East Leeds High School at Seacroft clearing rubbish from the overgrown Wyke Beck in July of 1994.

2. Old School

A shot from above which shows the St Nicholas Campus at Oakwood Lane, Gipton in November 1975.

3. Eye-sore

This was taken in July 1992 at Wykebeck Valley Road and the caption still with the photo reads "An eyesore row of flats at Gipton that have been dubbed a death trap by neighbours who fear someone could be killed unless immediate action is taken to board them up."

4. Keep it local

Locals go about their shopping at Coldcotes Circus Shops in February 1991. The parade is still a hub for local shops.

