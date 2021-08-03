Memories of Breeze 99 - The Leeds festival of youth culture
This photo gallery celebrates a city-wide festival with young people at its heart at the back end of the 1990s.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:00 am
Breeze 99 was the third week-long youth festival of gigs, sport, drama, dance and debate. Organised by Leeds City Council it featured a series of events held across the city and culminated with crowds of up to 40,000 gathering at Temple Newsam Park for a “mini Glastonbury”. These photos are sure to evoke memories for the thousands who enjoyed the entertainment on offer in July 1999. READ MORE: Breeze 97 - Memories of Leeds's first ever festival of youth LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 3