Memories of Breeze 99 - The Leeds festival of youth culture

This photo gallery celebrates a city-wide festival with young people at its heart at the back end of the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 6:00 am

Breeze 99 was the third week-long youth festival of gigs, sport, drama, dance and debate. Organised by Leeds City Council it featured a series of events held across the city and culminated with crowds of up to 40,000 gathering at Temple Newsam Park for a “mini Glastonbury”. These photos are sure to evoke memories for the thousands who enjoyed the entertainment on offer in July 1999. READ MORE: Breeze 97 - Memories of Leeds's first ever festival of youth LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Breeze 99

Temple Newsam House was the spectacular backdrop to the festival.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Breeze 99

The Nomadic Chefs try to tempt a reveller into a taste of their dish.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds in July 1999

Better Halves make it their mission to bless everyone.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. Breeze 99

Better Halves entertain the crowd.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

