Memories of Breeze 99 - The Leeds festival of youth culture

Breeze 99 was the third week-long youth festival of gigs, sport, drama, dance and debate. Organised by Leeds City Council it featured a series of events held across the city and culminated with crowds of up to 40,000 gathering at Temple Newsam Park for a "mini Glastonbury". These photos are sure to evoke memories for the thousands who enjoyed the entertainment on offer in July 1999.