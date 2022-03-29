Morley celebrated the 75th anniversary of it becoming a Municipal Borough in March 1961. It was marked with a civic procession from the Town Hall down Queen Street and ending the Wesleyan Chapel where a service of thanksgiving was held. Similar celebrations had taken place in 1911 and 1936 for 25 and 50 years a borough respectively, although that of 1911 was muted by the death of the Mayor, Alderman Joseph Haigh, only a few days before. In 1936, on the Golden Jubilee, the Morley Observer produced a booklet about 50 years of Morley history for the price of sixpence (2.5p). These images celebrate the 75th anniversary and are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Memories from the day Morley celebrated 75 years of independence
These photo gems celebrate the day a Leeds town and its residents were celebrating a milestone in its proud history.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:45 am
