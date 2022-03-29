Memories from the day Morley celebrated 75 years of independence

Morley celebrated the 75th anniversary of it becoming a Municipal Borough in March 1961. It was marked with a civic procession from the Town Hall down Queen Street and ending the Wesleyan Chapel where a service of thanksgiving was held. Similar celebrations had taken place in 1911 and 1936 for 25 and 50 years a borough respectively, although that of 1911 was muted by the death of the Mayor, Alderman Joseph Haigh, only a few days before. In 1936, on the Golden Jubilee, the Morley Observer produced a booklet about 50 years of Morley history for the price of sixpence (2.5p). These images celebrate the 75th anniversary and are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook