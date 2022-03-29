Enjoy these photo memories from the day Morley celebrated the 75th anniversary of it becoming a Municipal Borough. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Enjoy these photo memories from the day Morley celebrated the 75th anniversary of it becoming a Municipal Borough. PIC: David Atkinson Archive

Memories from the day Morley celebrated 75 years of independence

These photo gems celebrate the day a Leeds town and its residents were celebrating a milestone in its proud history.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 4:45 am

Morley celebrated the 75th anniversary of it becoming a Municipal Borough in March 1961. It was marked with a civic procession from the Town Hall down Queen Street and ending the Wesleyan Chapel where a service of thanksgiving was held. Similar celebrations had taken place in 1911 and 1936 for 25 and 50 years a borough respectively, although that of 1911 was muted by the death of the Mayor, Alderman Joseph Haigh, only a few days before. In 1936, on the Golden Jubilee, the Morley Observer produced a booklet about 50 years of Morley history for the price of sixpence (2.5p). These images celebrate the 75th anniversary and are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive, a collection housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Amazing photos capture life in Morley during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Morley at 75

The Civic Procession from the Town Hall to the Central Methodist Church in Wesley Street. Councillors are beginning to turn the corner into Wesley Street and are being followed by the Aldermen, the Mayor and a bus.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales

2. Morley at 75

The civic procession travels down Queen Street from the Town Hall to the Wesleyan Church. The mace-bearer can be seen clearly: the Mayor, Mrs. Anne Clayton, in red, is hidden behind the Town Clerk, E. V. Finnigan.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales

3. Morley at 75

The final part of the civic procession from the Town Hall to the Central Methodist Church. The councillors have just walked past and this final section includes the Aldermen on the Council, some magistrates and West Riding County Councillors, with the Mayor and Town Clerk plus the civic regalia.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales

4. Morley at 75

Members of the TA (Territorial Army) marching in the procession from the Town Hall to Central Methodist Church behind the Salvation Army Band. This is longer than the TA existed in Morley; in fact the Drill Hall in Ackroyd Street was opened amid great flourish by General Baldock in 1912, but was closed a year after this parade. Morley Territorials were always connected with the Tank Regiment hence the black berets being worn.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
MemoriesLeedsTown Hall
Next Page
Page 1 of 3