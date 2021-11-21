Enjoy these photo memories of the Freedom of the City parade back in November 2003. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Memories from the day Leeds welcomed HMS Ark Royal

It was a day the crew of the Ark Royal exercised their right to parade through Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:30 pm

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy around 300 of the ship's company take part in a Freedom of the City parade back in November 2003. It was in celebration of the 30th anniversary of being granted the Freedom of the City of Leeds. The association between Leeds and HMS Ark Royal stems back to World War II when the third warship was adopted by the city in 1942. In October 1973 the Ark Royal was granted The Freedom of Entry into the City, giving them the privilege of marching through the streets of the city on all ceremonial occasions. Prior to 2003 the last time this right was exercised was in 1994. READ MORE: When HMS Ark Royal was granted the Freedom of Leeds | Ark Royal Week - How Leeds raised £9 million for a new warship LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Ark Royal Parade

Two rows of sailors from the Ark Royal Guard are visible. Each sailor has a rifle mounted with a bayonet. The Guard's uniform is distinguished from the rest of the crew by having a white belt and white gaiters around the ankles.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Ark Royal parade

Commissioned Officers from the Ark Royal in full ceremonial dress decorated with medals. Officers are lined up outside the Civic Hall.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Ark Royal Parade

Members of the Ark Royal Guard as they perform a March Past. The March Past was taken by The Lord Mayor and Captain Nance OBE. The Ark Royal Guard wear white belts and gaiters and carry rifle mounted bayonets.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Ark Royal Parade

A platoon of TS Ark Royal Sea Cadets take part in a parade. These Sea Cadets were based at Leeds Lock, Armouries Way on the River Aire.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

