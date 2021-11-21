Memories from the day Leeds welcomed HMS Ark Royal

Thousands of people turned out to enjoy around 300 of the ship's company take part in a Freedom of the City parade back in November 2003. It was in celebration of the 30th anniversary of being granted the Freedom of the City of Leeds. The association between Leeds and HMS Ark Royal stems back to World War II when the third warship was adopted by the city in 1942. In October 1973 the Ark Royal was granted The Freedom of Entry into the City, giving them the privilege of marching through the streets of the city on all ceremonial occasions. Prior to 2003 the last time this right was exercised was in 1994. READ MORE: When HMS Ark Royal was granted the Freedom of Leeds | Ark Royal Week - How Leeds raised £9 million for a new warship LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook