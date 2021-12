They rewind to December 1951 and showcase a busy, bustling market in the run up to the big day. The fruit stalls were besieged by hats and overcoats just six years after the Second World War had brought dramatic shortages. But it would be another three years before rationing was ended in 1954. READ MORE: The night Kirkgate Market was devastated by fire LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook