Matt Smith - Photo memories of a towering striker

Matt Smith's haul helped inspire a record-breaking defeat on amateur minnows FC Gherdeina in northern Italy back in July 2014. The 16-0 victory was United's biggest ever in a pre-season fixture, eclipsing a 15-0 rout of Swedish club Byske back in 1999. Smith had joined Leeds on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic the previous summer and made an impression on his debut assisting Luke Murphy's 94th-minute winner in Leeds' 2-1 opening day Championship win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road, He would go on to score 13 goals in his one and only campaign with the Whites before moving to Fulham on the final day of the summer transfer window.