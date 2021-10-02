Enjoy these photo memories of Matt Smith in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty
Matt Smith - Photo memories of a towering striker

He's the striker who once bagged six goals in a pre-season friendly.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 11:30 am

Matt Smith's haul helped inspire a record-breaking defeat on amateur minnows FC Gherdeina in northern Italy back in July 2014. The 16-0 victory was United’s biggest ever in a pre-season fixture, eclipsing a 15-0 rout of Swedish club Byske back in 1999. Smith had joined Leeds on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic the previous summer and made an impression on his debut assisting Luke Murphy's 94th-minute winner in Leeds' 2-1 opening day Championship win against Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road, He would go on to score 13 goals in his one and only campaign with the Whites before moving to Fulham on the final day of the summer transfer window. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Matt Smith in focus

Matt Smith pictured on his Leeds United debut against Brightom & Hove Albion at Elland Road in August 2013.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

2. Matt Smith in focus

Matt Smith celebrates scoring his first goal for Leeds United. It was against Doncaster Rovers at the Keepmoat during 3-1 League Cup second round win in August 2013.

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

3. Matt Smith in focus

Matt Smith celebrates after heading in an El-Hadji Diouf free-kick during the Championship clash against Burnley at Elland Road in September 2013. Leeds lost 2-1

Photo: Varley Picture Agency

4. Matt Smith in focus

Matt Smith gets past Chesterfield's Sam Morsy during the Capital One Cup first round clash at Elland Road in August 2013.

Photo: Getty

