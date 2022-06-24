Little London in 1950s: Victory Cinema, pubs and shops in focus

They feature a range of landmarks in the community including The Victory Cinema as well as pubs such as the now demolished The Kings Arms and Oatlands Inn and the Corporation Hotel. The gallery also features a range of shops such as George Higgins fishmonger, a member of the family who was small of stature was regularly employed by Leeds Theatres, being cast often as one of the seven dwarfs. And the photos also recognise the suburb's many workshops and factories producing clothing and associated products which helped make Leeds the centre of the ready-to-wear clothing industry. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 unseen photos of Meanwood through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook