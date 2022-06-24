Enjoy these photo memories from around Little London in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Enjoy these photo memories from around Little London in the 1950s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Little London in 1950s: Victory Cinema, pubs and shops in focus

These fantastic photos celebrate life in Little London during the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 24th June 2022, 4:45 am

They feature a range of landmarks in the community including The Victory Cinema as well as pubs such as the now demolished The Kings Arms and Oatlands Inn and the Corporation Hotel. The gallery also features a range of shops such as George Higgins fishmonger, a member of the family who was small of stature was regularly employed by Leeds Theatres, being cast often as one of the seven dwarfs. And the photos also recognise the suburb's many workshops and factories producing clothing and associated products which helped make Leeds the centre of the ready-to-wear clothing industry. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 19 unseen photos of Meanwood through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Little London in the 1950s

Clothing factoery 'Glen Henry Clothes Ltd' on Woerth Place pictured in April 1958.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Little London in the 1950s

The back Jacob Street, looking north east across Camp Road in March 1956. A man walks towards the camera.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Liitle London in the 1950s

The rear of the Corporation Hotel, formerly Campfield House, on Camp Road in May 1950. The hotel and the building next door both have bricked up windows. Iron gates are on the right and a cobbled yard is in the foreground.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Little London in the 1950s

The Corporation Hotel on Camp Road pictured in May 1950. It was formerly known as Campfield House, and was a private home. It was owned by Leeds Corporation for about 100 years, and in 1941 was leased to a brewery.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

