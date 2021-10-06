Lillywhites - Photo memories of the Leeds city centre sports store

Lillywhites was part of the late-1990s shopping boom which saw the arrival of Harvey Nichols and the multi-million pound revamp of the Victoria Quarter. At the time the company said the Leeds store - Lillywhites’ largest outside of London and covering four storeys - would be the prototype for its expansion across Europe. Bosses described the opening of the outlet on the former Schofields site in the Headrow shopping centre in 1996 as “the most important and exciting event to happen to Lillywhites since the company was established in 1893.” Sports giant Nike invested $500,000 in setting up a Nike Town outlet. The store also originally featured a themed sports cafe with state-of-the-art viewing screens, but that closed within a couple of years. Lillywhites closed in 2002. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook