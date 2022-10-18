These fantastic photos showcase life on Tong Road which straddles Armley and Wortley during the 1950s and 1960s. They feature a huge range of shops and landmarks which are sure to evoke happy memories for people who called this corner of west Leeds home back in the day. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook