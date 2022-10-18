These fantastic photos showcase life on Tong Road which straddles Armley and Wortley during the 1950s and 1960s. They feature a huge range of shops and landmarks which are sure to evoke happy memories for people who called this corner of west Leeds home back in the day. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Tong Road memories
Enjoy these photo memories from Tong Road in the 1950s and 1960s. PIC:
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Tong Road memories
Pictured in June 1965, from left, is Moorfield Cleaners with a sign in the window which states 'Ladies Bargains this week! Costumes and Jumper Suits only 4/11d' (just under 25p). Costumes refer to a ladies skirt and jacketed suit, while a jumper suit was a knitted top and skirt. Moving right, a child holds onto a pram outside the entrance to Eunice Hirst's Ladies and Childrenswear. The window is crammed with women's tops and jumpers and girl's dresses. Two women chat outside Mills Hair Fashions and on the right is Simpkin and Young, radio and television engineers.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Tong Road memories
From left in June 1965, is Simpkin and Young, radio and television engineers. Then R & S.E. Bruce's confectioners and tobacconists. Jars of sweets line the shop windows. This shop was also a private lending library where members paid a small sum of money per week to borrow from a selection of books. Next, follows a chemists, business of Michael Teeman. Bosomworth's Furnishers was at number 180. At this time there was another Bosomworth's at number 198 Kirkstall Road. On the dormer windows of numbers 182 & 180 is the date 1893. On the right edge is part of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Ltd, at number 178. This particular unit is vacant.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Tong Road memories
Leeds Permanent Building Society and Cyril Barker radio dealer next door pictured in June 1950.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net