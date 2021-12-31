Lewis's in Leeds: The building of a retail empire

They turn back the clock to the 1930s when work began on building department store Lewis's on The Headrow in the city centre. Lewis's originated as a small shop in Liverpool managed by David Lewis an apprentice tailor who decided to set up a menswear business of his own. This was founded in 1856 and the slogan was 'Lewis's, the friends of the people'. The aim was to supply good quality, well cut colourful clothing to the working classes. This aim extended to home furnishings and so Lewis's became a department store. After David Lewis's death his nephew Louis Cohen took over the company and recruited Frederick James Marquis to the board (later to become Lord Woolton, Minister of Food). With stores already successful in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, Marquis acquired the Leeds site for £160,000 and work was begun on the £750,000 store. It was opened in September 1937. Originally it was only one floor with the remainder completed 1938. READ MORE: 18 memories of Leeds department store Lewis's LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook