The rise of a jewel in Leeds's retail crown. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lewis's in Leeds: The building of a retail empire

These photos chart the rise of a jewel in Leeds's retail crown.

Friday, 31st December 2021, 4:45 am

They turn back the clock to the 1930s when work began on building department store Lewis's on The Headrow in the city centre. Lewis's originated as a small shop in Liverpool managed by David Lewis an apprentice tailor who decided to set up a menswear business of his own. This was founded in 1856 and the slogan was 'Lewis's, the friends of the people'. The aim was to supply good quality, well cut colourful clothing to the working classes. This aim extended to home furnishings and so Lewis's became a department store. After David Lewis's death his nephew Louis Cohen took over the company and recruited Frederick James Marquis to the board (later to become Lord Woolton, Minister of Food). With stores already successful in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow, Marquis acquired the Leeds site for £160,000 and work was begun on the £750,000 store. It was opened in September 1937. Originally it was only one floor with the remainder completed 1938. READ MORE: 18 memories of Leeds department store Lewis's LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

An architects drawing for Lewis's store in 1930 by Reginald Blofield shows exterior plans.

The Headrow construction site of the new Lewis's store in April 1931.. The site is being excavated before the laying of the foundations.

The early stages in the construction of the store in August 1931 which was to occupy a site cleared of old property between The Headrow on the right, New Briggate, straight ahead, Mark Lane to the left, and Woodhouse Lane behind the camera.

An undated architects plan by Reginald Blomfield for the Lewis's Store

