2 . Roundhay Park in the 1930s

Roundhay Park looking down along Centre Walk, also known as Middle Walk, from the path leading up to the Mansion in May 1934. Statues of a woman and a man stand on top of posts at either side of a flight of steps leading down to the circular fountain. The tree-lined Centre Walk continues beyond this into the distance where it leads to Waterloo Lake. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside