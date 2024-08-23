Leeds Roundhay Park in the 1930s: Photos memories of Children's Day and the Conservatory cafe

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 10:36 BST
These charming photos showcase a decade in the life of a green gem.

This photo gallery focuses on Roundhay Park in the 1930s and showcases landmarks such as Waterloo Lake and the Conservatory cafe as well as events including Children’s Day and popular visitor walks. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Roundhay Park – Memories of a green gem LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

2,000 boys from schools around Leeds give a display of exercise routines at Children's Day in 1939.

1. Roundhay Park in the 1930s

2,000 boys from schools around Leeds give a display of exercise routines at Children's Day in 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Roundhay Park looking down along Centre Walk, also known as Middle Walk, from the path leading up to the Mansion in May 1934. Statues of a woman and a man stand on top of posts at either side of a flight of steps leading down to the circular fountain. The tree-lined Centre Walk continues beyond this into the distance where it leads to Waterloo Lake.

2. Roundhay Park in the 1930s

Roundhay Park looking down along Centre Walk, also known as Middle Walk, from the path leading up to the Mansion in May 1934. Statues of a woman and a man stand on top of posts at either side of a flight of steps leading down to the circular fountain. The tree-lined Centre Walk continues beyond this into the distance where it leads to Waterloo Lake. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside

Photo Sales
The Conservatory cafe at the side of Roundhay Park Mansion House pictured in March 1938. Craven Gilpin was a famous Leeds caterer who undertook catering at the Mansion from 1894.

3. Roundhay Park in the 1930s

The Conservatory cafe at the side of Roundhay Park Mansion House pictured in March 1938. Craven Gilpin was a famous Leeds caterer who undertook catering at the Mansion from 1894. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The club house at Roundhay Park Golf Club pictured in September 1938.

4. Roundhay Park in the 1930s

The club house at Roundhay Park Golf Club pictured in September 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A view of Library Stand at Yorkshire show in July 1932. Stand has sign, reads 'Leeds Commercial development , enquiry bureau'.

5. Roundhay Park in the 1930s

A view of Library Stand at Yorkshire show in July 1932. Stand has sign, reads 'Leeds Commercial development , enquiry bureau'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A postcard view showing Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park. A date of August 5, 1938 is written on the back.

6. Roundhay Park in the 1930s

A postcard view showing Waterloo Lake at Roundhay Park. A date of August 5, 1938 is written on the back. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:The Secret Library LeedsMemories