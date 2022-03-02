Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in March 1996. PIC: Mike Cowling
Photo memories from around Leeds in March 1996

It was a month which proved to be snow joke for motorists in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:45 am

The city was left under a blanket of the white stuff leading to chaos on the roads for drivers in March 1996.

1. Leeds in March 1996

Members of the Leeds-based Women's Environmental Network protected the City Square nymphs with red scarves on International Women's Day.

2. Leeds in March 1996

The Variety Club of Great Britain held a tribute dinner to The Rt. Hon. The Earl of Harewood KBE at the Queens Hotel and featured a concert by Lesley Garrett.

3. Leeds in March 1996

Roadworks on Scott Hall Road brought traffic disruption.

4. Leeds in March 1996

This is Pollyanna Brook-Rayner who was invited to the opening of the Royal Armouries. She is pictured with her great uncle John's medals. He died at The Somme in July 1916.

