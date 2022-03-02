The city was left under a blanket of the white stuff leading to chaos on the roads for drivers in March 1996.
1. Leeds in March 1996
Members of the Leeds-based Women's Environmental Network protected the City Square nymphs with red scarves on International Women's Day.
2. Leeds in March 1996
The Variety Club of Great Britain held a tribute dinner to The Rt. Hon. The Earl of Harewood KBE at the Queens Hotel and featured a concert by Lesley Garrett.
3. Leeds in March 1996
Roadworks on Scott Hall Road brought traffic disruption.
4. Leeds in March 1996
This is Pollyanna Brook-Rayner who was invited to the opening of the Royal Armouries. She is pictured with her great uncle John's medals. He died at The Somme in July 1916.