It was the summer event which attracted thousands of people onto the streets of Leeds.
Around 300,000 people turned out for the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade through the city centre in June 1980 with Santa also making an appearance. The theme of the parade was 'Leeds into the 80s' and and over 70 floats took part, representing industries and businesses and social activities across the city. The procession started from Woodhouse Moor and followed Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Vicar Lane, Briggate, The Headrow, Calverley Street, past the Civic Hall, where the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eric Atkinson took the salute and finally dispersed at Woodhouse Moor. Lewis's department store on 'The Lord Mayor's Award for the Best Overall Entry'. READ MORE: 22 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1980s
1. 7th Lord Mayor's Parade
Lewis's decorated float as it 'steams' up The Headrow past Lewis's department store, seen left. 300,000 people turned out on the blustery, showery June day to watch the 7th Lord Mayor's Annual Parade wind it's way around the city centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1980
This spectacular float was Lewis's entry to the 7th Annual Lord Mayor's Parade, seen here on Woodhouse Moor before departure. The staff of Lewis's department store had constructed the steam engine of the American West, using bales of straw covered in over 20,000 red, green and gold ribbon bows of type used on parcels. Lewis's staff can be seen in costume derived from the American West, including native North Americans and 'saloon girls'. Lewis's won the 'Lord Mayor's Award for Best Overall Entry'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. 7th Lord Mayor's Parade
Crowds of people line The Headrow near Dortmund Square and the corner of Lewis's department store. The decorated float depicting a western steam engine can be glimpsed right. It was Lewis's entry in the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade and the overall winner. Santa waves to the crowds and behind him is a young lady dressed very regally later seen riding on the float. The gentleman seen centrally with spectacles is the General Manager of Lewis's, Steven Arundel. It was a blustery, showery day and many onlookers are wearing warm coats and hats. The view looks east towards Eastgate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. 7th Lord Mayor's Parade
'Saloon girls' dressed in red, gold and green, present a 100 dollar bill to the Lord Mayor of Leeds, councillor Eric Atkinson MBE. On the occasion of the 7th annual Lord Mayor's Parade. The girls were part of the float entered by Lewis's department store in The Headrow depicting an American Western steam engine. When the Lord Mayor's Parade reached this point along the route in front of the Civic Hall steps the Lord Mayor received a salute from each participant. The floats were judged and Lewis's 'Fells Wargo Railway Co.' won the 'Lord Mayor's Award for the Best Overall Entry'. Collections and cheques presented went to Charities of the Lord Mayor's choice which were the Royal British Legion, Kidney Research Fund and National Association for mental health in 1980. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net