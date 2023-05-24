Around 300,000 people turned out for the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade through the city centre in June 1980 with Santa also making an appearance. The theme of the parade was ‘Leeds into the 80s' and and over 70 floats took part, representing industries and businesses and social activities across the city. The procession started from Woodhouse Moor and followed Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Vicar Lane, Briggate, The Headrow, Calverley Street, past the Civic Hall, where the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eric Atkinson took the salute and finally dispersed at Woodhouse Moor. Lewis’s department store on 'The Lord Mayor's Award for the Best Overall Entry'. READ MORE: 22 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook