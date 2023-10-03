Hop aboard for this trip down memory lane showcasing life around Chapel Allerton in the 1950s.
1. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s
A view showing Chamberlain tram no.110, on route 2 to Moortown, stopping to pick up passengers on Harrogate Road. To the left of the photo is no.51 Harrogate Road, which is home to J.W. Bennett radio and the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society, by the junction with Club Row. To the right is Stainbeck Corner, the junction with Stainbeck Lane, with the edge of the Yorkshire Penny Bank just seen on the far right. Pictured in June 1951. Photo: Tramway Museum Society
2. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s
Looking south east down Harrogate Road towards the junction with Harehills Lane and Chapeltown Road in September 1951. Potternewton Lane turns off on the right. A sign advertises 'Lewis's Department Store'. On the left a tram can be seen approaching a zebra crossing. People wait at a tram stop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s
A view of Feltham tram no 2099 (Leeds no. 501), the first of the Feltham trams from London to operate in Leeds, at the junction of Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane. Chapel Allerton Methodist Church can be seen in the background on the right. Pictured in April 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s
G.R. Bingley radio repairs, J.E. Farrars grocers and Pamelas babies and children's wear on Regent Street pictured in February 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net