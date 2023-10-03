Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds nostalgia: 14 photo gems take you back to Chapel Allerton in the 1950s

Hop aboard for this trip down memory lane showcasing life around Chapel Allerton in the 1950s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Well-travelled streets including Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane are in focus as well as shops, landmarks and trams which travelled through the heart of the community back in the day. The photos are a mix from the Tramway Museum Society as well as others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Chapel Allerton in the 1960s – Pubs and shops in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A view showing Chamberlain tram no.110, on route 2 to Moortown, stopping to pick up passengers on Harrogate Road. To the left of the photo is no.51 Harrogate Road, which is home to J.W. Bennett radio and the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society, by the junction with Club Row. To the right is Stainbeck Corner, the junction with Stainbeck Lane, with the edge of the Yorkshire Penny Bank just seen on the far right. Pictured in June 1951.

1. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s

A view showing Chamberlain tram no.110, on route 2 to Moortown, stopping to pick up passengers on Harrogate Road. To the left of the photo is no.51 Harrogate Road, which is home to J.W. Bennett radio and the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society, by the junction with Club Row. To the right is Stainbeck Corner, the junction with Stainbeck Lane, with the edge of the Yorkshire Penny Bank just seen on the far right. Pictured in June 1951. Photo: Tramway Museum Society

Looking south east down Harrogate Road towards the junction with Harehills Lane and Chapeltown Road in September 1951. Potternewton Lane turns off on the right. A sign advertises 'Lewis's Department Store'. On the left a tram can be seen approaching a zebra crossing. People wait at a tram stop.

2. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s

Looking south east down Harrogate Road towards the junction with Harehills Lane and Chapeltown Road in September 1951. Potternewton Lane turns off on the right. A sign advertises 'Lewis's Department Store'. On the left a tram can be seen approaching a zebra crossing. People wait at a tram stop. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view of Feltham tram no 2099 (Leeds no. 501), the first of the Feltham trams from London to operate in Leeds, at the junction of Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane. Chapel Allerton Methodist Church can be seen in the background on the right. Pictured in April 1950.

3. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s

A view of Feltham tram no 2099 (Leeds no. 501), the first of the Feltham trams from London to operate in Leeds, at the junction of Harrogate Road and Stainbeck Lane. Chapel Allerton Methodist Church can be seen in the background on the right. Pictured in April 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

G.R. Bingley radio repairs, J.E. Farrars grocers and Pamelas babies and children's wear on Regent Street pictured in February 1950.

4. Chapel Allerton in the 1950s

G.R. Bingley radio repairs, J.E. Farrars grocers and Pamelas babies and children's wear on Regent Street pictured in February 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

