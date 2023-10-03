1 . Chapel Allerton in the 1950s

A view showing Chamberlain tram no.110, on route 2 to Moortown, stopping to pick up passengers on Harrogate Road. To the left of the photo is no.51 Harrogate Road, which is home to J.W. Bennett radio and the Leeds and Holbeck Building Society, by the junction with Club Row. To the right is Stainbeck Corner, the junction with Stainbeck Lane, with the edge of the Yorkshire Penny Bank just seen on the far right. Pictured in June 1951. Photo: Tramway Museum Society