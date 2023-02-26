Growing up in the 1980s was a decade of change – by 1982 more than 50% of households had a telephone, while in 1988 digital mobile phones were invited, although they were expensive and very large. But what was it like growing up in Leeds during the decade?

We asked our readers about their experiences of growing up in the city during the ‘80s – and many said it was unrivalled. Keith Kirkham said it was a “brilliant time to be alive”, while Dana Griffiths said it was “fabulous times, loved every minute of it.” Jack Toulson added that it was the “best ever.”

Helen Kelly said: “Great work/life balance, worked Monday to Friday, overtime Saturday morning for time and a half. Shopping in afternoon, out at night woke up Sunday morning feeling rough back in local for hair of the dog at 12!

Our readers reminisce about growing up in Leeds in the 1980s

"Music was great, no takeaways like today, plenty of green space and everyone went to local school. A gang was someone who pinched your bonfire night before the 5th November.”

One reader reminisced about “Tiffanies, ritzy, Stallones, Ricky’s, Richmond, big hairstyles and dancing round your handbag”, while Val Hawes said it was the “best decade ever”, adding that the music, fashion and nightlife was “amazing.”

Elaine Priestley said: “Everything was cheap – food, sweets, drinks – not like today.” Paul Nutter added: “We had decent buses, could park in town when shopping, market was brill, could drive from Boar Lane to Headrow in about 15 seconds.”

But there were challenges to growing up in the decade, too. Beans Sambhi said “70s/80s had great distinct seasons, crunchy autumn leaves hot summer, snow in abundance in winter. But as an Indian person in Leeds, lots of racism...like LOTS. Not very pleasant growing up.”

Julie Mahoney said that it was “very scary” going out until 1981, when Yorkshire serial killer Peter Sutcliffe was convicted. “Life a bit easier after that!”, she added.

Damien Hall said: “The only things I'd take from the 80's is the music and everything been closed on a Sunday. You can keep the rest.” But added: “People met up and the communities got together. Most people don't even know what their neighbours names are.”

Jayne Burr agreed that it was “brilliant when things were closed on a Sunday” while Andrew Hughes said he enjoyed hedge-hopping and apple-knocking and “you could leave your back doors open.”

Gail Claire said: “You could say what you thought, there was TV that wouldn’t be allowed in this mad world today, you could get a council property, there was barely any homelessness, you could get a doctor’s appointment the same day, you could actually get a doctor’s appointment, you didn’t wait all day long in A&E, there wasn’t a waiting list to join dentists, jobs were easy to apply for you just ring them up and bag a interview in the afternoon.