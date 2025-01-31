Leeds in the 1980s: 23 photo gems take you back to the factory floor

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 12:01 BST
This wonderful gallery takes you on the factory floor and beyond of Leeds firms in the 1980s.

They showcase the city’s proud trade and industry during the decade and are sure to evoke memories for a generation of workers who helped keep the wheels of profit and progress turning. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, take you on the shop floor, inside warehouses and canteens as well as focus on familiar faces at firms across the city. READ MORE: The story of a quirky Leeds pub LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Inside Paul Whitaker and Associates in September 1987.

1. Leeds trade and industry

Inside Paul Whitaker and Associates in September 1987. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Steven Roberts makes up a window frame to a customer's specifications at Cold Shield Windows in July 1981.

2. Leeds trade and industry

Steven Roberts makes up a window frame to a customer's specifications at Cold Shield Windows in July 1981. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Cheska Textiles on Enfield Street pictured in January 1989. The firm were importers, manufacturers and specialist distributors of household linens.

3. Leeds trade and industry

Cheska Textiles on Enfield Street pictured in January 1989. The firm were importers, manufacturers and specialist distributors of household linens. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The base of John Robinson Commercials on Amberley Road in July 1987.

4. Leeds trade and industry

The base of John Robinson Commercials on Amberley Road in July 1987. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Visijar Plastics on Gelderd Close in LS10 pictured in June 1981.

5. Leeds trade and industry

Visijar Plastics on Gelderd Close in LS10 pictured in June 1981. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Dunlop & India tyre depot on Westgate pictured in March 1982.

6. Leeds trade and industry

Dunlop & India tyre depot on Westgate pictured in March 1982. Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice