Leeds in the 1970s: Memories of a decade of delays and disruption for rail passengers

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 09:06 BST
It proved to a decade of delays and disruption for rail passengers in Leeds.

These photo memories take you back to the 1970s and showcase the pain and strain which train passengers faced. They gallery also shows the network decay and takes you inside Leeds City Station. READ MORE: 12 lost Leeds railway stations LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Passengers get ready to board the delayed 8.30am Leeds to King's Cross train in March 1976.

1. Leeds in the 1970s

Passengers get ready to board the delayed 8.30am Leeds to King's Cross train in March 1976. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Share your memories of rail travel in Leeds during the 1970s with Andrew Hutchinson via email: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

2. Enjoyed this gallery?

Share your memories of rail travel in Leeds during the 1970s with Andrew Hutchinson via email: [email protected] or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Were you a Leeds train passenger in the 1970s?

3. Leeds in the 1970s

Were you a Leeds train passenger in the 1970s? Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Passengers wait at barriers in Leeds City Station after a bomb alert in November 1975.

4. Leeds in the 1970s

Passengers wait at barriers in Leeds City Station after a bomb alert in November 1975. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
March 1971and an arrow indicates where brickwork was falling off City House at Leeds City Station. Trolleys were used to close off the danger area.

5. Leeds in th 1970s

March 1971and an arrow indicates where brickwork was falling off City House at Leeds City Station. Trolleys were used to close off the danger area. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Passengers play the waiting game on a platform at Leeds City Station in May 1972.

6. Leeds in the 1970s

Passengers play the waiting game on a platform at Leeds City Station in May 1972. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesLeeds