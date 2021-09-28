Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in September 21001. PIC: Gerard Binks
Leeds in September 2001 - 14 stories making the news

It was a month which featured a 'picnic protest' on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 4:45 am

Protestors - including Ivy Needham, Beth the dog and Hilda Smith pictured - were up in arms over proposals to close a series of day centres across the city. This was Leeds in September 2001, a month which also featured the end of mixed sex wards at Leeds General Infirmary. Elsewhere an up and coming Leeds Rhinos academy player who would go on to become a club legend was recognised for a season of achievement. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in September 2001

Hundreds of people put their best foot forward to support the National Heart Research Fund Walk at Roundhay Park. Pictured is Peter Houghton, who has an artificial heart, getting the walk underway.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

2. Leeds in September 2001

Restaurant A Taste of Thailand in Moortown welcomed diners for the first time.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Leeds in September 2001

Visitor Pauline Asquith views the impressive tiled bathroom within Gledhow Hall which opened its doors to the public as part of Heritage Open Days.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Leeds in September 2001

Joseph Priestley College students Alan Grogan and Gayle Keating help to build a crazy golf course at Old Cockburn Sport Hall and Youth Club in Beeston.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

