Leeds in September 2000 - 12 stories making the news

Danny Freeman was presented with a birthday cake by the city's Lord Mayor Coun Bernard Atha at Leeds Civic Hall. This was Leeds in September 2000, a month which featured recognition for staff at a Leeds supermarket for their long service and motorists facing disruption in buying petrol at filling stations across Leeds.
A rfecently found 1807 brass bell was back in its original place at Canal Gardens in Roundhay Park.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Bernard Atha and local children unveil a Millennium Stone on Armley Moor. A time capsule was also buried.
Photo: Mel Hulme
Martin Bateson coaches a group of young lads at the Bateson's Boxing Club in Burley.
Photo: Claire Lim
Members of the Leeds Jubilee 2000 Network who were setting off to Prague to protest over third world debt.
Photo: Gary Longbottom