Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in September 2000. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in September 2000. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

Leeds in September 2000 - 12 stories making the news

It was the month a tireless Leeds city centre charity worker celebrated his 80th birthday in style.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 21st September 2021, 6:00 am

Danny Freeman was presented with a birthday cake by the city's Lord Mayor Coun Bernard Atha at Leeds Civic Hall. This was Leeds in September 2000, a month which featured recognition for staff at a Leeds supermarket for their long service and motorists facing disruption in buying petrol at filling stations across Leeds. READ MORE: 21 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 1998 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in Sept 2000

A rfecently found 1807 brass bell was back in its original place at Canal Gardens in Roundhay Park.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in Sept 2000

The Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Bernard Atha and local children unveil a Millennium Stone on Armley Moor. A time capsule was also buried.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in Sept 2000

Martin Bateson coaches a group of young lads at the Bateson's Boxing Club in Burley.

Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in Sept 2000

Members of the Leeds Jubilee 2000 Network who were setting off to Prague to protest over third world debt.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4