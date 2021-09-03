Leeds in September 1997 - 16 stories making the news

Noel Gallagher was snapped enjoying a spot of retail therapy on Briggate with wife Meg Matthews. This was September 1997, a month during which city centre shoppers were left wondering 'how much is that doggie in the window?' A Leeds charity released 25 silver balloons to mark its 25th anniversary while pupils and staff at a primary school were celebrating after beimng saved from closure. READ MORE: Photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Noel Gallagher is besieged by autograph hunters on Briggate.
Photo: Mel Hulme
Harvey Nichols launched a special charity auction in aid of the RSPCA. Pictured is animal care assistant Tracy Girt looking at one of the window displays with 'Harry' and Ian McCandlish, Harvey Nichols general manager.
Photo: Mel Hulme
Local children playing on land off Hazlewood Drive in Ebor Gardens which was to be converted into a sports area.
Photo: Mel Hulme
Neighbours Jennie Knight (left) and Sue Barran from Bramley who swapped houses for 48 hours and decorated each others living rooms on the BBC2 interior design challenge programme Changing Rooms.
Photo: Justin Lloyd