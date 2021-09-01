Leeds in September 1996 - 14 stories making the news

Your YEP reported how The Fforde Grene pub on Roundhay Road in Harehills was being threatened with closure. And loyal customers - Jack Senior, Larry Callaghan, and John Dowkes all of who have been drinking at the pub for more than 40 years - were far from happy. Elsewhere the bells were set to ring once again at a Leeds landmark after being silenced by essential repairs. READ MORE: 21 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in Sept 1996
Weather presenter Denise van Outen is pictured with the orange Big Breakfast helicopter after landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Leeds in Sept 1996
Wets Yorkshire Playhouse hosted a live daytime chat show featuring Ben Elton, Una Stubbs, Eleanor Bron and John Padden.
Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Leeds in Sept 1996
Supervisor Steve Hunteris pictured with the Leeds Town Hall bell which was set ring again after essential repairs.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. Leeds in Sept 1996
Cardinal Heenan High School hosted a Leeds Schools Cross Country competition.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby