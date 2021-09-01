Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in September 1996. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in September 1996. PIC: Dan Oxtoby

Leeds in September 1996 - 14 stories making the news

These photo memories rewind to September 1996 when regulars were up in arms over plans to call time at a Leeds pub.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:30 am

Your YEP reported how The Fforde Grene pub on Roundhay Road in Harehills was being threatened with closure. And loyal customers - Jack Senior, Larry Callaghan, and John Dowkes all of who have been drinking at the pub for more than 40 years - were far from happy. Elsewhere the bells were set to ring once again at a Leeds landmark after being silenced by essential repairs. READ MORE: 21 Leeds publicans you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in Sept 1996

Weather presenter Denise van Outen is pictured with the orange Big Breakfast helicopter after landing at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in Sept 1996

Wets Yorkshire Playhouse hosted a live daytime chat show featuring Ben Elton, Una Stubbs, Eleanor Bron and John Padden.

Photo: Peter Thacker

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in Sept 1996

Supervisor Steve Hunteris pictured with the Leeds Town Hall bell which was set ring again after essential repairs.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in Sept 1996

Cardinal Heenan High School hosted a Leeds Schools Cross Country competition.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4