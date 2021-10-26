Leeds in October 2001 - 14 stories making the news

A ground-breaking inquiry was held inside the Queens Hotel with MPs (pictured above), police chiefs and substance abuse co-ordinators having open discussions on how best to tackle a problem which was not only killing hundreds every day but destroying entire communities in the process. This was October 2001, a time which offered a new hope that by bringing together the most high-profile panel ever convened in the city, real inroads can be made in formulating a local and national anti-drugs strategy. Your YEP played its part by running a series of hard-hitting features on the issue. READ MORE: Go inside the Corn Exchange during the 1990s and 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook