Leeds in October 2000 - 12 stories making the news

Tina and Brian Campling were retiring as florists in the Market after 30 years of making their business a blooming success. This was October 2000, a month which also featured the RSPCA centre in Leeds need help with a problem that was multiplying. The Centre was being overrun by rabbits with more than 20 flop eared residents having been handed in. Elsewhere a Leeds high school was left counting the cost after a devastating fire ripped through the main building causing more than £1 million worth of damage.