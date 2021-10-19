Leeds in October 2000 - 12 stories making the news

Tina and Brian Campling were retiring as florists in the Market after 30 years of making their business a blooming success. This was October 2000, a month which also featured the RSPCA centre in Leeds need help with a problem that was multiplying. The Centre was being overrun by rabbits with more than 20 flop eared residents having been handed in. Elsewhere a Leeds high school was left counting the cost after a devastating fire ripped through the main building causing more than £1 million worth of damage. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The RSPCA centre in Leeds was by overrun by unwanted rabbits. More than 20 had been handed in with the charity looking for good homes to care for the bunnies. Pictured is animal care assistant Natalie Goodman with some of the rabbits.
Neil Smith was voted 'Favourite Butcher of The Year' by YEP readers. He is pictured in his York Road shop with Denise Barraclough (left) and Jayne Crosfill two of the many readers who voted for him..
Photo: James Hardisty
A snow storm brought chaos to Leeds. A motorist makes his way through flooded water on Meanwood Road as other drivers queue up behind him.
Photo: James Hardisty
Martin Bateson coaches a group of young lads at the Batesons Boxing Club in Burley.