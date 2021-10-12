Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in October 1998. PIC: Dan Oxtoby
Leeds in October 1998 - 18 stories making the news

It was the month shoppers in Leeds city centre could be forgiven for thinking they were seeing double.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 4:45 am

Marks and Spencer's staff twins, Jackie Simpson and Julie Barry (foreground) and Margaret Teale with Pauline Owen opened the retail giant's new store on Briggate. This was October 1998, a month which saw your YEP call on Leeds residents to give the gift of life by joining the NHS Organ Donor Register. Elsewhere the city staged the first ever Leeds Petanque (French boules) championship. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in October 1998

Fred Booth (left) general manager of Barcelona nightclub with his staff who are handing out donor cards.

2. Leeds in October 1998

Ronnie the Rhino drives one of the new dodgems cars at the official relaunch of the LA Bowl on Sweet Street.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Leeds in October 1998

Emmerdale star Glenda McKay with children from Cottingley Primary at the launch of the Children's Video Festival at the ABC cinema.

4. Leeds in October 1998

Nine girls from Allerton High School were chosen for the West Yorkshire County Netball team. Pictured, from left are Natalie Rhodes, Kate Metcalf, Kelly Rhodes, Katherine Maw, Sarah Moore, Ruth Cockerill, Laura Ellis, Marie Maw and Janine Murphy.

Photo: Graham Lindley

