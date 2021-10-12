Leeds in October 1998 - 18 stories making the news

Marks and Spencer's staff twins, Jackie Simpson and Julie Barry (foreground) and Margaret Teale with Pauline Owen opened the retail giant's new store on Briggate. This was October 1998, a month which saw your YEP call on Leeds residents to give the gift of life by joining the NHS Organ Donor Register. Elsewhere the city staged the first ever Leeds Petanque (French boules) championship. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook