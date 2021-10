The celebrities visited the city to officially open new retail offerings in October 1997. Ulrika was at the White Rose Shopping while Natalie headed to the new Leeds outdoor market. It was also a month which saw the arrival of US department store chain T.K.Maxx open its doors for the first time in the city. READ MORE: 17 Leeds nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook